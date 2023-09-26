RubberDucks Johnathan Rodriguez Earns All-Star Honors

(AKRON, OHIO) - Minor League Baseball announced Akron RubberDucks outfielder Johnathan Rodriguez was named to the 2023 Eastern League All-Star team.

Votes for the postseason All-Star team were cast by league managers, and final decisions were determined by the Commissioner's Office.

Rodriguez hit .289 with 18 home runs, 14 doubles and 55 RBI in 88 games with the RubberDucks this season. His 18 homers were tied for most by a RubberDucks batter this season while his .512 slugging percentage and .876 OPS led qualified Akron hitters.

At the time of his promotion to Triple-A Columbus on July 26, Rodriguez was second in the Eastern League in RBI, third in homers and hits (93), and fourth in batting average, slugging percentage and total bases (165).

On the defensive side, Rodriguez led RubberDucks outfielders with 11 assists.

The 23-year-old native of Toa Baja, Puerto Rico, was Cleveland's 2017 third-round pick out of the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy. In 135 games between Akron and Columbus, Rodriguez hit .286 with 29 home runs and 88 RBI on his way to earning the Guardians organization triple crown.

