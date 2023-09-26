Hickey and Guerrero Named Eastern League All-Stars

September 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Minor League Baseball today announced the All-Star teams for the three Double-A leagues including the Eastern League. Sea Dogs catcher Nathan Hickey and reliever Luis Guerrero were named to the team.

Votes were cast by league managers and final decisions were determined by the Commissioner's Office.

Hickey, 23 years old, was promoted to Double-A Portland on May 9th after playing 18 games for High-A Greenville in 2023. In 80 games for the Sea Dogs, he hit .258 while ranking second on the club with 15 home runs and 56 RBI. Additionally, he ranked third on the team in total bases (138) and extra-base hits (33), while he tied for fourth with 18 doubles. He is ranked by MLB.com as the #15 prospect in the Red Sox organization. Hickey was selected by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2021 First-Year Player Draft.

Guerrero was named the Sea Dogs 2023 Pitcher of the Year. The flame-throwing closer appeared in 43 games with Portland before earning a promotion to Triple-A Worcester on September 6th. Prior to his promotion, Guerrero tallied a 3-2 record along with an impressive 1.81 ERA. He led the Eastern League and all Double-A pitchers in saves with 18 on the season while ranking third in the category amongst all Minor League pitchers this year. In Baseball America's Best Tools survey, he was selected as the "Best Reliever" in the Eastern League. Guerrero was the closer in one of two no-hitters for the Sea Dogs this season that occurred on July 23rd at Hadlock Field against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats. Guerrero combined with Wikelman Gonzalez and Brendan Cellucci to record the second of the season and just the seventh in franchise history following CJ Liu's complete-game seven-inning no-hitter back on May 6th in Akron. He was also one of three Sea Dogs representatives in the MLB Futures game on July 5th in Seattle where he flashed a notorious fastball touching triple digits before retiring the lone batter he faced with a strikeout. Guerrero was acquired by the Red Sox in the 17th round of the 2021 MLB draft (pick 496).

Additionally, three players who joined the Sea Dogs late in the season were named South Atlantic League All-Stars with the High-A Greenville Drive. Blaze Jordan was selected as the third baseman on the team, Roman Anthony as an outfielder, and Issac Coffey as a starting pitcher.

The Sea Dogs open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5th. Tickets will go on sale on Saturday, November 4th.

Eastern League All-Star Team

Position Name Team MLB Affiliate

First Base Carlos De La Cruz Reading Philadelphia

Second Base Oliver Dunn Reading Philadelphia

Shortstop Leo Jimenez New Hampshire Toronto

Third Base Coby Mayo Bowie Baltimore

Catcher Nathan Hickey Portland Boston

Outfield Jasson Dominguez Somerset New York (AL)

Outfield Justice Bigbie Erie Detroit

Outfield Johnathan Rodriguez Akron Cleveland

Designated Hitter Hunter Goodman Hartford Colorado

Utility Colt Keith Erie Detroit

Starting Pitcher Richard Fitts Somerset New York (AL)

Starting Pitcher Brant Hurter Erie Detroit

Starting Pitcher Clayton Beeter Somerset New York (AL)

Starting Pitcher Christian Scott Binghamton New York (NL)

Reliever Luis Guerrero Portland Boston

Reliever Andrew Magno Erie Detroit

Manager of the Year Gabe Alvarez Erie Detroit

Most Valuable Player Coby Mayo Bowie Baltimore

Pitcher of the Year Richard Fitts Somerset New York (AL)

Top MLB Prospect Jasson Dominguez Somerset New York (AL)

