Christian Scott, Luisangel Acuña Named to 2023 Double-A All-Star Teams

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Minor League Baseball announced on Tuesday that Rumble Ponies right-hander Christian Scott and infielder Luisangel Acuña have been named to the 2023 Double-A All-Star Teams.

Scott, already named by the New York Mets as their 2023 Minor League Pitcher of the Year, was named to the Eastern League All-Star Team as a starting pitcher. Scott, the Mets' No. 12 ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, had just a 2.47 ERA in 12 starts with the Rumble Ponies in the regular season. Over 62 innings, Scott had a strikeout-to-walk ratio of 77-to-8. He finished with the best WHIP (0.86) and K/BB ratio (8.92), among 640+ Minor League pitchers with at least 70.0 innings pitched this year.

No Mets Minor Leaguer had thrown more innings (87.2) with a lower WHIP since Jesús Sanchez in 1996. Among Mets Minor League starting pitchers, Scott finished No. 1 in Strike% (68.6%) and Chase% (33.0%).

Over his first three starts at the Double-A level, Scott allowed just three runs over 19.2 innings pitched with 23 strikeouts and only four walks, racking up three wins and going at least six innings in each outing. In his Double-A debut on June 15, Scott allowed only two hits and one run, with no walks and nine strikeouts over six scoreless frames.

The 24-year-old right-hander is finishing his third professional season after being selected by the Mets in the fifth round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of the University of Florida.

Acuña, the Mets' No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline's No. 38 overall prospect, was named to the Texas League All-Star Team as a utility player for the Frisco RoughRiders. Before being acquired by the Mets, Acuña hit .315 with seven home runs and 51 RBIs in 84 games with Double-A Frisco. In 121 games between Frisco and Double-A Binghamton, Acuña stole 57 bases, which was second in Double-A and tied for seventh in Minor League Baseball.

The 21-year-old signed with the Texas Rangers out of Venezuela in 2018 and was acquired by the Mets on July 30 in a trade for Max Scherzer.

