Minor League Baseball Announces 2023 Double-A League Awards and All-Star Teams
September 26, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) News Release
Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) today announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Double-A classification. Votes were cast by league managers, and final decisions were determined by the Commissioner's Office.
EASTERN LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Carlos De La Cruz Reading Philadelphia .259/.344/.454, .798, 24 HR, 67 RBI
Second Base Oliver Dunn Reading Philadelphia .271/.396/.506, .902, 21 HR, 78 RBI
Shortstop Leo Jimenez New HampshireToronto .287/.372/.436, .808, 8 HR, 44 RBI
Third Base Coby Mayo Bowie Baltimore .307/.424/.603, 1.027, 17 HR, 44 RBI
Catcher Nathan Hickey Portland Boston .258/.352/.474, .826, 15 HR, 56 RBI
Outfield Jasson Dominguez Somerset New York (AL) .254/.367/.414, .781, 15 HR, 66 RBI
Outfield Justice Bigbie Erie Detroit .362/.421/.564, .985, 12 HR, 43 RBI
Outfield Johnathan Rodriguez Akron Cleveland .289/.364/.512, .876, 18 HR, 55 RBI
Designated Hitter Hunter Goodman Hartford Colorado .239/.325/.523, .848, 25 HR, 78 RBI
Utility Colt Keith Erie Detroit .325/.391/.585, .976, 14 RBI, 50 RBI
Starting Pitcher Richard Fitts Somerset New York (AL) 27 G, 11-5, 3.48 ERA, 163 SO
Starting Pitcher Brant Hurter Erie Detroit 26 G, 6-7, 3.28 ERA, 133 SO
Starting Pitcher Clayton Beeter Somerset New York (AL) 12 G, 6-2, 2.08 ERA, 76 SO
Starting Pitcher Christian Scott Binghamton New York (NL) 12 G, 4-3, 2.47 ERA, 77 SO
Reliever Luis Guerrero Portland Boston 43 G, 3-2, 2.82 ERA, 59 SO, 18 SV
Reliever Andrew Magno Erie Detroit 36 G, 3-3, 2.10 ERA, 67 SO, 10 SV
Manager of the Year Gabe Alvarez Erie Detroit 75-62, first half division champions
Most Valuable Player Coby Mayo Bowie Baltimore .307/.424/.603, 1.027, 17 HR, 44 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Richard Fitts Somerset New York (AL) 27 G, 11-5, 3.48 ERA, 163 SO
Top MLB Prospect Jasson Dominguez Somerset New York (AL) .254/.367/.414, .781, 15 HR, 66 RBI
SOUTHERN LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate Stats (AVG/OBP/SLG, OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Troy Johnston Pensacola Miami .296/.396/.567, .963, 18 HR, 83 RBI
Second Base Luke Waddell Mississippi Atlanta .290/.395/.403, .798, 8 HR, 64 RBI
Shortstop Kyren Paris Rocket City Los Angeles (AL) .255/.393/.417, .810, 14 HR, 44 SB
Third Base Junior Caminero Montgomery Tampa Bay .309/.373/.548, .921, 20 HR, 62 RBI
Catcher Jeferson Quero Biloxi Milwaukee .262/.339/.440, .779, 16 HR, 49 RBI
Outfield Pete Crow-Armstrong Tennessee Chicago (NL) .289/.371/.527, .898, 14 HR, 60 RBI
Outfield Owen Caissie Tennessee Chicago (NL) .289/.398/.519, .917, 22 HR, 84 RBI
Outfield Jackson Chourio Biloxi Milwaukee .280/.336/.467, .803, 22 HR, 89 RBI, 43 SB
Designated Hitter Blake Dunn Chattanooga Cincinnati .332/.433/.556, .989, 15 HR, 52 RBI
Utility Tyler Black Biloxi Milwaukee .273/.411/.513, .924, 14 HR, 48 RBI
Starting Pitcher Patrick Monteverde Pensacola Miami 21 G, 10-5, 3.32 ERA, 114 SO
Starting Pitcher Luis De Avila Mississippi Atlanta 25 G, 6-10, 3.28 ERA, 125 SO
Starting Pitcher Carlos F. Rodriguez Biloxi Milwaukee 25 G, 9-6, 2.77 ERA, 152 SO
Starting Pitcher Connor Phillips Chattanooga Cincinnati 14 G, 2-2, 3.34 ERA, 111 SO
Reliever Jefry Yan Pensacola Miami 43 G, 3-3, 3.71 ERA, 91 SO, 13 SV
Reliever Luke Little Tennessee Chicago (NL) 23 G, 3-2, 3.12 ERA, 63 SO
Manager of the Year Kevin Randle Pensacola Miami 79-57, 1st half division champions
Most Valuable Player Junior Caminero Montgomery Tampa Bay .309/.373/.548, .921, 20 HR, 62 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Carlos F. Rodriguez Biloxi Milwaukee 25 G, 9-6, 2.77 ERA, 152 SO
Top MLB Prospect Junior Caminero Montgomery Tampa Bay .309/.373/.548, .921, 20 HR, 62 RBI
TEXAS LEAGUE
Position Name Team MLB Affiliate A Stats (AVG/OBP/OPS, HR, RBI)
First Base Chandler Redmond Springfield St. Louis .256/.375/.503, .878, 31 HR, 92 RBI
Second Base Thomas Saggese Springfield St. Louis .318/.385/.551, .936, 25 HR, 107 RBI
Shortstop Jordan Lawlar Amarillo Arizona .263/.366/.474, .840, 15 HR, 48 RBI
Third Base Yunior Severino Wichita Minnesota .287/.365/.560, .925, 24 HR, 62 RBI
Catcher Pedro Pagés Springfield St. Louis .267.362/.443, .805, 16 HR, 72 RBI
Outfield Joey Loperfido Corpus Christi Houston .296/.392/.548, .940, 19 HR, 57 RBI
Outfield Evan Carter Frisco Texas .284/.411/.451, .862, 12 HR, 62 RBI
Outfield Caleb Roberts Amarillo Arizona .278/.382/.523, .905, 17 HR, 66 RBI
Designated Hitter Ryan Bliss Amarillo Arizona* .358/.414/.594, 1.008, 12 HR, 47 RBI
Utility Luisangel Acuña Frisco Texas** .315/.377/.453, .830, 7 HR, 51 RBI
Starting Pitcher Emmet Sheehan Tulsa Los Angeles (NL) 12 G, 4-1, 1.86 ERA, 88 SO
Starting Pitcher Pierson Ohl Wichita Minnesota 16 G, 7-3, 2.69 ERA, 74 SO
Starting Pitcher Rhett Kouba Corpus Christi Houston 23 G, 7-5, 3.27 ERA, 118 SO
Starting Pitcher Ryan Gusto Corpus Christi Houston 14 G, 5-2, 2.93 ERA, 62 SO
Reliever Prelander Berroa Arkansas Seattle 43 G, 5-1, 2.89 ERA, 101 SO, 6 SV
Reliever Antoine Kelly Frisco Texas 43 G, 3-1, 1.95 ERA, 69 SO, 11 SV
Manager of the Year Mike Freeman Arkansas Seattle 73-65, 1st half division champions
Most Valuable Player Thomas Saggese Springfield St. Louis .318/.385/.551, .936, 25 HR, 107 RBI
Pitcher of the Year Rhett Kouba Corpus Christi Houston 23 G, 7-5, 3.27 ERA, 118 SO
Top MLB Prospect Jordan Lawlar Amarillo Arizona .263/.366/.474, .840, 15 HR, 48 RBI
*- Bliss was traded from Arizona to Seattle on July 31. **- Acuna was traded to New York (NL) on July 30.
