Somerset's Extra-Inning Magic Strikes Again in 7-6 Win

York, Pennsylvania - The Somerset Patriots (7-2) used a two-run top of the 10th for the third-straight night to top to the York Revolution (4-6) 7-6 Monday evening at PeoplesBank Park.

The Patriots opened the scoring in the top of the second on a D'Arby Myers sacrifice fly to right field. York tied it up in the immediate next half-inning on a Telvin Nash (2) solo home run.

Somerset regained the lead in the top of the third on a two-out RBI single from Will Kengor. The lead was short-lived, however, as Ryan Dent (2) and Henry Castillo (1) went back-to-back with solo home runs in the home third to jump in front 3-2.

A two-out RBI single from Kengor in the top of the fifth tied up the ballgame at 3-3 before the Patriots regained the lead again in the sixth. Steve Nyisztor dropped down an RBI safety squeeze sacrifice bunt to grab the lead, with Craig Massey adding a two-out RBI double later in the frame.

York tied up the ballgame again in the bottom of the seventh on a two-run home run from Castillo (2). Zech Zinicola followed with two scoreless innings of relief to bridge the gap into extra innings.

Somerset quickly regained the lead in extras when Ramon Flores scored from second base on a Kengor single and a Welington Dotel throwing error. An RBI double from Michael Ohlman later in the inning provided the Patriots with a two-run advantage.

The Revs got a run back in the bottom of the 10th inning on a two-out, RBI double from Isaias Tejeda, but Somerset closer Mike Antonini struck out the side to hold on for the thrilling win.

Zinicola (1-1) earned his first save of the year with a strong relief performance. Josh Judy (2-1) allowed two runs (one earned) in his one inning of relief to take the loss. Antonioni (4) earned the save with three strikeouts in the10th.

Somerset and York continue their three-game series Tuesday evening. Thomas Dorminy (0-1, 4.50 ERA) toes the rubber for the Patriots against Revs righty Mitch Atkins (0-0, 0.00 ERA). First pitch at PeoplesBank Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The 2019 Somerset Patriots Season presented by Ford will continue on the road until Thursday, May 9th when the team returns to TD Bank Ballpark for a 6:35 pm game against the Lancaster Barnstormers. The game features Dancing With The Patriots Night. For tickets, stop by the box office located at TD Bank Ballpark, call (908) 252-0700, or visit www.somersetpatriots.com.

