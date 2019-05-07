Patriots Out-Muscles Revs in 9-4 Win

York, Pennsylvania - The Somerset Patriots (8-2) bats posted double-digit hits for the second-straight night in a 9-4 win over the York Revolution (4-7) Tuesday night at PeoplesBank Park.

Somerset opened the scoring in the top of the second on back-to-back RBI doubles from Mike Fransoso and Steve Nyisztor. Alfredo Rodriguez (1) added a three-run home run in the top of the fourth to increase the Patriots' lead to 5-0.

York answered in the bottom of the fourth with a Ryan Dent two-run single and a James Skelton RBI single to trim the deficit to three runs.

The Patriots got two runs back in the next half inning. Fransoso lined an RBI single to right field, scoring Will Kengor from second base to begin the play. After York's defense paused for a moment, Justin Pacchioli raced home from third to score a second run, taking a 7-3 lead in the process.

The Revs jumped back on the board in the bottom of the seventh on a two-out RBI single from Isaias Tejeda, but the Patriots would immediately respond again. Kengor added a two-out, two-run single in the top of the eighth to top off the scoring at 9-4.

Kengor finished the night 3-for-5 with a run scored, two RBI and a stolen base.

Vince Molesky (1-0) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief. Mitch Atkins (0-1) allowed five runs over four innings to get saddled with the loss.

Somerset and York conclude their three-game series Wednesday evening. Logan Darnell (1-0, 1.50 ERA) toes the rubber for the Patriots against Revs righty Matthew Grimes (1-1, 0.82 ERA). First pitch at PeoplesBank Park is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

