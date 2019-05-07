Skeeters Sign Former Major League IF/OF Chris Colabello

May 7, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Sugar Land Skeeters News Release





SUGAR LAND, TX - The Skeeters today announced that they've signed former Major League infielder and outfielder, Chris Colabello.

Colabello went 0-for-4 with a walk in his Skeeters debut at Lancaster on Tuesday morning, as the Skeeters went on to win 1-0 in extra innings.

The 35-year-old has four years of Major League experience. He made his Major League debut in 2013 with the Minnesota Twins and appeared with the Twins from 2013-14, and with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2015-16.

He hit 15 home runs with 54 RBIs to go with a slash line of .321/.367/.520 in 101 games with the Blue Jays in '15, which were all MLB career highs for Colabello. Over four Major League seasons, he has hit a combined .257/.317/.424 with 28 homers and 111 RBIs in 225 games.

Colabello last appeared at the affiliated level in 2017 with Triple-A Colorado Springs (Milwaukee Brewers) and last appeared at the professional level in the 2017-18 offseason with Jalisco of the Mexican Pacific Winter League.

The Minnesota Twins signed Colabello as an undrafted free agent in February 2012. Along with the Twins, Brewers and Blue Jays, he's also spent time at the affiliated level with the Cleveland Indians (2017). Through six seasons at the affiliated level, Colabello has hit .282 with 75 home runs and 304 RBIs in 468 games.

Prior to signing with the Twins, Colabello played with the Worcester Tornadoes (2005-07, 2008-11) and Nashua Pride (2007) of the independent Canadian-American Association.

While playing with Triple-A Rochester in 2013, Colabello was selected as the TOPPS International League Player of the Year after hitting .352 with 24 home runs and 76 RBIs. He was also voted a Twins MiLB.com Organization All-Star in 2012 and '13 and was selected as a Baseball America Minor League All-Star in '13.

Colabello played with Team Italy in the 2013 World Baseball Classic, appearing in all five games for the Italy in the tournament and hitting .333 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

The Skeeters, winners of the 2018 Atlantic League Championship, begin their eighth season of play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball at Constellation Field. Individual tickets, season tickets and mini plans for the 2019 season are currently available and can be purchased by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com, the TDECU Ticket Office at Constellation Field, or by calling the Skeeters at 281-240-4487.

All Skeeters home games can be streamed live on the Skeeters Youtube page or can be listened to live by visiting sugarlandskeeters.com

Visit SugarLandSkeeters.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter (@SL_Skeeters) for all the latest team news and the latest on events to be hosted at Constellation Field.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from May 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.