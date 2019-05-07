Ivan De Jesus Jr.'s Contract Purchased by Chicago White Sox

(Central Islip, N.Y.) - The Long Island Ducks today announced that infield Ivan De Jesus Jr.'s contract has been purchased by the Chicago White Sox. He will report to the team's Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte, N.C.

"Ivan has swung the bat well and played outstanding defense for us," said Ducks Manager Wally Backman. "He has earned this opportunity, and we wish him the best of luck with the White Sox."

De Jesus Jr. played in all 10 of Long Island's games to begin the 2019 season. He compiled a .306 batting average, recording 11 hits in 36 at-bats, and totaled five RBIs and five runs scored. The third baseman drew seven walks as well, tied for the Atlantic League lead, and accrued a .409 on-base percentage. Defensively, he did not commit a single error and recorded 15 assists along with seven putouts.

The Puerto Rico native looks to return to the Major Leagues after spending parts of four seasons at the game's highest level. He played with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2011-12), Boston Red Sox (2012) and Cincinnati Reds (2015-16), posting a .242 batting average with five home runs, 53 RBIs, 43 runs, 23 doubles and two triples in 228 games. Prior to joining Long Island, the 32-year-old spent the 2018 season with Triple-A Pawtucket in the Red Sox organization, hitting .261 with four homers, 31 RBIs, 33 runs and 16 doubles in 97 games.

De Jesus Jr. becomes the third member of the 2019 Ducks roster to have his contract purchased by a Major League club. Right-handed pitcher Tim Melville's contract was purchased by the Colorado Rockies on May 3, while left-handed pitcher Jon Niese had his contract purchased by the Seattle Mariners on April 25.

The Long Island Ducks are members of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball and play their home games at Bethpage Ballpark. For further information, call (631) 940-DUCK or visit www.liducks.com.

