Revs Bring Back One All-Star, Add Another

May 7, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - York Revolution News Release





(York, Pa.) - The York Revolution has brought back one All-Star while adding another one to the club as lefty Robert Carson has signed to return to York and the Revs have acquired catcher James Skelton from the New Britain Bees for a player to be named later. The moves were announced by Revs manager Mark Mason on Tuesday afternoon.

Carson went 10-7 with a 3.73 ERA in 32 outings (16 starts) for the Revs last season. The lefty tied for fourth in the league in wins and ranked seventh in ERA. Carson got the nod to start the Atlantic League All-Star Game for the Freedom Division and was named the Revs' 2018 Corey Thurman Community Player of the Year for his impact off the field. Carson enters his fifth season in the Atlantic League, where he is 21-19 lifetime with a 3.65 ERA, having previously pitched for Bridgeport and Southern Maryland.

The 30-year-old made 31 appearances in the Major Leagues for the New York Mets in 2012 and 2013 and has also spent time in the Los Angeles Angels and Dodgers organizations at the Triple-A level. The Hattiesburg, MS, native was originally drafted by the Mets in the 14th round of the 2007 MLB Draft.

Skelton enters his seventh Atlantic League season with his fifth different club, having played for Somerset, Lancaster, Southern Maryland, and the past three seasons with New Britain. A veteran of 586 ALPB games, Skelton has batted .250 with 40 home runs, 207 RBI, and 92 stolen bases during his Atlantic League time alone. He tied the league record with 101 walks in 2017 and ranked second in on-base percentage (.408) that season. He was an Atlantic League Post-Season All-Star in 2016, played in the Atlantic League All-Star Game in 2015, and was a Red, White and Blue All-Defensive Team selection in both 2016 and 2017. The West Covina, CA, native was originally a 14th round pick of the Detroit Tigers in the 2004 draft and is a career .257 hitter with 62 home runs and 153 stolen bases.

The versatile backstop has also played infield and outfield throughout his 15-year pro career, which has seen him reach the Triple-A level with the Washington Nationals and Cincinnati Reds. The 33-year-old has also played in the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks organizations.

