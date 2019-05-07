Bees Defeat Rockers For First Time In Franchise History

(High Point, NC) - The New Britain Bees (3-7) defeated the High Point Rockers (6-6) 2-0 at BB&T Point on Tuesday evening to even up the three game series at a victory apiece. The win by the Bees was the first ever in franchise history over the Rockers.

New Britain Starting Pitcher Rainy Lara (1-0) picked up his first victory of the season after allowing two runs on seven hits in five innings pitched, walking one and striking out three. High Point starting pitcher John Richy (0-2) was tagged with the loss, surrendering three runs on seven hits in four and two-thirds innings on the mound, walking one while striking out two. Jose Rosario shut the door in the bottom half of the ninth inning for his first ever save in a Hardware City uniform.

Trailing 2-0 in the top half of the fifth inning, the Bees went to work versus Richy as they sent seven men to the plate, scoring three runs to jump out in front for good 3-2, highlighted by a run-scoring two-base hit off the bat of Alexi Amarista that plated Logan Moore after he reached base by way of an infield single with one man down, and a two-out, two run double produced by Alejandro De Aza that enabled Amarista and Jason Rogers to cross the plate. The visitors added an insurance run in the top of the ninth to give the game its final score of 4-2 when Ozzie Martinez scored from second on a base knock and an error committed by Dante Bichette, Jr. in right field. The bullpen trio of Kyle Simon, Jim Fuller, and Rosario did the rest as they tossed four scoreless innings, striking out three. Amarista and De Aza led the way with a pair of hits each. Photo provided courtesy of Joe Doll.

The Bees returns to the Hardware City on Tuesday, May 14th when they host the Lancaster Barnstormers at New Britain Stadium in the opener of a three-game midweek series. First pitch is slated for 6:35 P.M. It will be the first two-fer Tuesday of the season, where fans have the opportunity to buy one ticket, and get one FREE when purchasing online, over the phone, or at the Bees Ticket Office.

