Infielders Ryan Court and Will Maddox Have Contracts Purchased

SUGAR LAND, TX - The Sugar Land Skeeters today announced that the contract of infielder Ryan Court has been purchased by the Seattle Mariners and the contract of infielder Will Maddox has been purchased by the San Francisco Giants.

With the addition of Court and Maddox, five players from this year's Skeeters roster have had their contracts purchased by Major League Baseball organizations. The Skeeters lead the Atlantic League in the category.

Also having their contracts purchased this season have been right-handers Andrew Bellatti (New York Yankees) and Christian Bergman (Seattle Mariners) and outfielder Cody Asche (Boston Red Sox).

The Skeeters had 14 contracts purchased by outside professional baseball organizations in 2018, including 12 by MLB organizations, which were both franchise single-season records.

Court, 30, was in his first season with Skeeters and ninth at the professional level. He spent the 2018 season with Triple-A Iowa (Chicago Cubs), hitting .262/.362/.407 with 11 home runs and 62 RBIs in 114 games.

Court spent the 2019 MLB Spring Training with the Cubs and hit .250/.300/.306 without a homer and six RBIs in 19 games. He was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the 23rd round of the 2011 MLB Draft out of Illinois State. Court appeared with the Diamondbacks from 2011-14, peaking at Triple-A, and also appeared at the affiliated level with the Boston Red Sox from 2016-17, peaking at Triple-A.

The Illinois native has hit .274/.364/.421 with 57 home runs and 342 RBIs in 729 games at the affiliated level. He played with Sioux City Explorers (American Association) in 2015 and hit .331/.400/.474 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs in 99 games. Court was Selected to 2015 American Association All-Star Game and was named to the Missouri Valley All-Conference First Team in 2011 with Illinois State

Maddox, 26, was in his first season with the Skeeters and his sixth at the professional level. He began 2019 season with Double-A Erie (DET) and hit .154/.207/.154 with two RBIs in eight games. He spent the 2018 campaign with Double-A Erie and hit .300/.342/.398 four home runs and 41 RBIs in 103 games.

The native of Gainesville, Ala., was drafted by the Tigers in the 18th round of the 2014 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee. He was selected as Midwest League Mid-Season All-Star in 2016 with Single-A West Michigan and was selected as Eastern League Mid-Season All-Star in 2018 with Double-A Erie.

Maddox was voted MiLB.com Tigers Organizational All-Star in 2016 and posted career highs in RBIs (58), stolen bases (28), batting average (.339), on-base percentage (.380) and slugging percentage (.401) in 2016 with Single-A West Michigan. He set Single-A West Michigan's franchise record with 173 hits in 2016. Prior to joining the Skeeters, Maddox had hit .307/.353/.378 with eight home runs and 142 RBIs in 389 games at the professional level.

