Sold-Out Crowd Sees Rawhide Drop Quakes

July 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide scored four runs in the sixth inning to take the lead for good, as a sold-out crowd of over 4,700 fans watched the Quakes drop a 5-1 decision on Wednesday evening.

A first-inning run for the Quakes was the only score the sold-out crowd could cheer, as the Rawhide tallied the game's final five runs to take two of three in the series.

Alexander Albertus singled home Jeral Perez for a 1-0 lead in the first and eventually chased starter Denny Larrondo with just two outs, due to pitch count.

That turned out to be a good thing for Visalia, as their bullpen combined for 8.1 innings of scoreless relief, with reliever Matthew Linskey (1-0) firing two scoreless innings and getting credit for the win.

Rancho starter Wyatt Crowell was dominant, as he retired nine of the first ten batters he faced and was pulled after just 3.1 innings.

Sean Paul Linan (1-1) struggled and allowed the inherited runner to score, then gave up four in the sixth, as the Rawhide took the lead for good. Modeifi Marte snapped the 1-1 tie with an RBI hit, the later scored on a Demetrio Crisantes two-run single, capping the inning at 5-1.

The Quakes got three hits from Carlos Rojas, finishing with nine on the night, but they also left 11 men stranded.

Rancho (6-6, 36-40) will head to Visalia on Thursday to continue the "home-and-home" series. Cam Day (2-3) will throw for the Quakes, while Visalia will go with Nate Savino (0-0) at 6:30pm in game one of the series.

The Quakes will be on the road until Friday, July 19, when they return home to face the Lake Elsinore Storm in a brief three-game series. Friday the 19th will be Joe Kelly Bobblehead Giveaway to 1,500 fans in attendance. Tickets are available for all Quakes' home games online at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

