Nuts Power Past the Grizzlies

July 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Modesto Nuts News Release







In another scorcher at John Thurman Field, the Modesto Nuts secured a 7-3 victory over the visiting Fresno Grizzlies as temperatures reached 106 degrees on the field, but the Brody Hopkins was even hotter.

The Modesto starter went 6 innings scattering 4 hits allowing 3 runs (2 earned) amd striking out a career-high 10 Grizzlies batters, (including 4 in the 3rd inning).

Fresno took an early lead after C Ben McCabe came around to score following a Brody Hopkins wild pitch on a strikeout of Caleb Hobson in the third inning. Modesto answered back in the fourth inning with back-to-back RBI singles from C Connor Charping (who scored RF Aidan Smith) and 1B Milkar Perez (scoring SS Tai Peete). Smith was aboard after a single extended his hit streak to 10 games.

The Nuts capitalized on key offensive opportunities, highlighted by a four-run outburst in the sixth inning that cemented their lead. 3B Luis Suisbel hit his 3rd home run of the series (9th of the season), a solo shot to tie the game at 3-3. 2B Charlie Pagliarini came up with two on and hit a 3-run homer off of the scoreboard to give the Nuts a 6-3 advantage.

Modesto added another run in the 9th when Charlie Pagliarini drew a bases loaded walk, picking up his fourth RBI of the evening.

Anyelo Ovando (2.0 innings, 2 K's) and CJ Widger (1.0 inning, 3 K's) were effective in relief as they kept the Grizzlies off the scoreboard and ensured the win for Modesto.

Key Moments:

Offensive Standouts: Pagliarini was a powerhouse for the Nuts, blasting a crucial three-run homer in the sixth inning. Suisbel also contributed with a solo shot earlier in the same inning.

Pitching Dominance: Hopkins led the charge on the mound for the Nuts, delivering a solid performance over six innings, allowing only three runs and striking out ten batters to earn the win.

Next Game: The Modesto Nuts will aim to continue their winning ways as they send RHP Tyler Gough to the mound against Fresno Grizzlies starter RHP Jack Mahoney tomorrow night at 7:05 pm. Tomorrow night will be the Modesto Nuts Independence Day Celebration as we will have post-game fireworks following the game.

Attendance: 429

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.