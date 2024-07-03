Rawhide Score 13 Runs, Roll Past Rancho Cucamonga

July 3, 2024

Visalia Rawhide News Release







RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA- Visalia score six runs in the fifth inning, defeat Rancho Cucamonga 13-4. The Rawhide batted through the order once, with Dimitrio Crisantes recording his second home run of the season. Five different Rawhide players recorded a mulit-hit game including catcher Kenny Castillo who went 3-for-5. Castillo performance becomes his eigth three hit game this season.

Starting pitcher Daniel Nunez started for Visalia, pitching 3.1 innings and allowing two earned runs. Nunez' outing becomes just the third game that he has allowed an earned run. Peniel Otano made his 2024 Rawhide debut pitching 1.0 innings while allowing two earned runs and striking out a pair.

Tomorrow night will conclude the nine-game road trip with first pitch starting at 5:45 pm. Denny Larrondo will be the starting pitcher for Visalia. In his last two outings, Larrondo has struckout 17 batters in 11.0 innings.

