Rawhide Capture Sixth Win to Conclude Road Trip
July 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)
Visalia Rawhide News Release
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA- Visalia captures second game of series defeating Rancho Cucamonga 5-1. Following the win, Visalia improves to 6-3 during the nine-game road trip.
The Quakes struck first scoring one run on three hits, removing Denny Larrondo after six batters faced. The Rawhide countered in the fourth inning with a Druw Jones RBI single. Visalia pulled ahead in the sixth with a four-run inning. Dimitro Crisantes recorded his eighth multi-hit game with two singles and a double.
Following Denny Larrondo's shortest outing of the season, Visalia used four bullpen arms including Matthew Linskey. The right hander received his first win of the season, lowering his era to 0.61. Rawhide pitching combined for 11 strikeouts including four from Linskey.
The Rawhide return to Valley Strong Ballpark tomorrow night for the final three games of the series. Nate Savino will make his third start of the season for the Rawhide. First pitch is scheduled to start at 7:00 pm with fireworks following the conclusion of the game.
