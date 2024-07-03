Grizzlies Sweep California League Monthly Awards for June

July 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Fresno, CA - Two Fresno Grizzlies were selected by Minor League Baseball for their outstanding performances during the month of June. RHP Jack Mahoney was named California League Pitcher of the Month, while INF Braylen Wimmer received California League Player of the Month. Both Mahoney and Wimmer played together at the University of South Carolina. This is the second time the Grizzlies have swept monthly awards since becoming a Rockies affiliate, as C/1B Hunter Goodman and RHP McCade Brown won in June of 2022. It is also the third straight year that the Grizzlies have won Player of the Month for June, with Goodman in 2022 and INF Ryan Ritter in 2023.

Mahoney was as good as advertised in the month of June. The Rockies #19 prospect went 1-0 with a 1.05 ERA over four starts. On June 21 vs. Stockton, Mahoney went the distance with catcher Ben McCabe, firing a nine-inning complete game shutout, the first in Minor League Baseball this season. In 25.2 June innings, Mahoney allowed three runs (earned), on 15 hits and five walks while striking out 23. The South Carolina product has not permitted a run in his last 21.1 innings, spanning four starts (tallied his last two outs in the fifth on June 7 at Modesto).

Wimmer had an extraordinary month of June. Over 24 games, Wimmer went 36-for-93 (.387 AVG/.452 OBP/.677 SLG/1.129 OPS) with six homers, nine doubles, 17 RBI, 20 runs, nine walks, two hit-by-pitches and five stolen bases.

The South Carolina product tallied 10 multi-hit games, five multi-run contests and four multi-RBI games in June as well. Wimmer ended the month on a 13-game hit streak (June 15-30, lasted 14 games, July 1), where he went 23-for-54 (.426/.483/.741/1.224) with four bombs, five doubles, 11 RBI, 12 runs, five walks, one hit-by-pitch and three stolen bases.

Thanks to the duo from South Carolina, the Grizzlies have won six weekly and monthly honors in 2024 (Welinton Herrera, Isaiah Coupet, Wimmer and Mahoney, three times). Fresno won 10 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2023 and 14 California League honors (Weekly and Monthly) in 2022, a franchise record.

The Grizzlies wrap up their nine-game roadtrip tonight at John Thurman Field against the Modesto Nuts. Fresno returns home tomorrow, July 4th, as the series against Modesto shifts to Chukchansi Park.

