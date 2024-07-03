Joe Kelly with Scoreless Inning in Loss

July 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release







Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Visalia Rawhide got a terrific offensive performance on Tuesday night, beating the Quakes by a final of 13-4 at LoanMart Field.

Joe Kelly was the headline on Tuesday night, as the rehabbing Dodgers' right-hander started and worked a scoreless first inning, using just five pitches along the way.

That was the only highlight for the Quakes, as the Rawhide pounded out 13 runs on 16 hits, including a big six-run fourth that essentially put it out of reach.

The Rawhide got homers from Demetrio Crisantes (2) and Adrian De Leon (5) and three hits each from Jansel Luis, Angel Ortiz and Kenny Castillo in the win. On the mound, reliever Jorge Minyety (2-0) notched the win with 2.2 innings of scoreless work.

Rancho's Christian Zazueta (0-2) got tagged for the loss, as he allowed eight runs on eight hits over just 3.1 innings.

Jesus Galiz had two of Rancho's seven hits, while Wilman Diaz drove in a pair with a two-run triple.

The Quakes (6-5, 36-39) will send Wyatt Crowell (0-0) to the mound on Wednesday at 5:45pm, as he'll take on Visalia's Denny Larrondo (2-3), in the final game of the series.

Don't forget that Wednesday is Military Appreciation Night with July 3rd post-game Fireworks, thanks to the Ontario International Airport. Tickets are going fast, but still available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from July 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.