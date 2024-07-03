Bottom Of Grizzlies' Lineup Supplies Offense In 7-3 Loss To Nuts

July 3, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Fresno Grizzlies News Release







Modesto, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (3-8, 41-35) fell to the Modesto Nuts (6-5, 47-28) 7-3 Tuesday night from John Thurman Field. Fresno dropped their fifth straight road game, their longest losing streak this season. The five-game skid is tied for the second worst losing streak since the Grizzlies and Rockies joined affiliations. Last year, Fresno lost six in a row from April 28-May 4. The Grizzlies have lost eight of their last nine contests and currently sit in last place in the California League North Division second half.

Fresno's offense plated three runs on five hits, four walks and one Modesto miscue. The bottom two of the Grizzlies lineup in Ben McCabe and Luis Mendez went 3-for-5 with two doubles, one RBI, three runs and a trio of walks. McCabe was not retired, reaching base all four times. He supplied a career-high three walks and two runs while adding an infield single. Mendez roped two opposite field doubles, tying the most by a Grizzlies batter in a game this season. Mendez extended his hit streak to eight games, yielding one run and RBI in the setback. Both Brad Cumbest and Jason Hinchman picked up a hit.

Grizzlies' righty Bryan Perez was electric in a no-decision effort. Perez struck out eight over five innings of action. He allowed two runs (earned), on four hits and a pair of walks. Kannon Handy (1-2) agonized the defeat after permitting a pair of longballs in his first frame of work. Wuardo Fernandez gave up one run after three walks and one hit-by-pitch. Tyler Hoffman mustered two outs to stop more insurance runs from scoring in the eighth.

The Nuts scored in three separate innings, which included a go-ahead four-spot in the sixth. Connor Charping and Milkar Perez ripped RBI singles in the fourth to provide Modesto the lead. After losing control an inning later, the Nuts once again found a way to take the advantage back in the sixth. Luis Suisbel lifted a solo shot, his third homer in the last two contests. It was Suisbel's ninth longball of 2024. Then, Charlie Pagliarini tagged a three-run tater to left-center field, his sixth wallop of the season. Modesto inched home another run in the bottom of the eighth from a bases-loaded walk.

Nuts' hurler Brody Hopkins (3-3) enjoyed the win after six innings of three-run ball (two earned). Hopkins limited the damage to four hits and two walks while punching out 10. Anyelo Ovando chucked two hitless and scoreless frames, whiffing two. Ovando was awarded his fourth hold in the process. C.J. Widger fanned the side despite two runners reaching in the ninth.

The clubs continue their six-game set tomorrow evening from John Thurman Field. The series will last one more day in Modesto before shifting back to Fresno on Thursday, July 4. You can grab tickets for Independence Day and the Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Chukchansi Gold Resort and Casino at FresnoGrizzlies.com.

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- C Ben McCabe (1-1, 2 R, 3 BB)

- 2B Luis Mendez (2-4, 2 2B, RBI, R)

- RHP Bryan Perez (5.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 8 K)

Top Performers: Modesto Nuts (Seattle Mariners)

- 2B Charlie Pagliarini (1-3, HR, 4 RBI, R, BB)

- 3B Luis Suisbel (1-4, HR, RBI, R)

- RHP Brody Hopkins (6.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 10 K)

On Deck:

Wednesday, July 3, 2024 at 7:05 pm PT Fresno Grizzlies at Modesto Nuts

Fresno RHP Jack Mahoney (4-4, 2.96) vs. Modesto RHP Tyler Gough (6-2, 3.21)

On That Fres-Notes:

The Grizzlies scored their first run on a strike three wild pitch. Hopkins punched out four in the inning.

Braylen Wimmer saw his 14-game hit streak come to an end.

