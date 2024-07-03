Luis Campusano Homers in Storm's Loss to 66ers Presented by the Valley News

Luis Campusano's second rehab assignment game went vastly better than his first where he would go hitless with two strikeouts. After a first inning walk, he would launch a ball over the left field, incredibly, while down on one knee. This three-run shot tied the game at the time. He would go 1-3 with a walk and three RBIs on the night while catching seven innings.

Luis Gutierrez was tonight's starter for the Lake Elsinore Storm. He hadn't given up a run in twelve consecutive innings before he gave up a three-run home run in the second inning to Caleb Bartolero. Bartolero would hit not one or two but THREE home runs in tonight's game. He would account for half of the Inland Empire 66ers total runs.

The 66ers would combine for 11 hits, seven walks, and 10 runs.

They would win tonight's game despite the Storm accruing two four-run innings. Those innings would come in back-to-back frames and would be the only runs Lake Elsinore scored tonight.

The Storm will play the 66ers once more at home tomorrow night where Lake Elsinore will celebrate Independence Day with post-game fireworks and USA flags handed out at the front gates.

