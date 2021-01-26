Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Michael Prapavessis

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has signed defenseman Michael Prapavessis to an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

Prapavessis (PRAHP-ah-VEHS-iss), 25, joins Orlando for his third full season of professional hockey after skating in 26 games with the AHL's Cleveland Monsters during the 2019-20 season, recording two points (1g-1a) and two penalty minutes. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound blueliner also logged two assists and four penalty minutes in six games with the Jacksonville Icemen.

In 52 career AHL games with Cleveland, Prapavessis has tallied eight points (2g-6a) and eight penalty minutes; he has four assists and 10 penalty minutes in 17 career ECHL games with Jacksonville and Cincinnati.

Prior to turning pro, the Oakville, Ontario native played college hockey for Rennselaer Polytechnic Institute, where he appeared in 154 career games for the Engineers program and picked up 62 points (7g-55a) and 80 penalty minutes. During his senior season in 2017-18, Prapavessis served as one of R.P.I.'s captains.

Prapavessis played two seasons of Junior A Hockey for the Toronto Lakeshore Patriots of the OJHL, where he produced 65 points (7g-58a) and four penalty minutes in 72 games. During the 2013-14 season, Prapavessis was named the OJHL's Best Defenseman and Most Gentlemanly Player while leading all blueliners in scoring with 55 points and was named to the league's First All-Star Team. Prapavessis helped the Patriots captured the OJHL's Frank L. Buckland Trophy as league champion, as well as the Dudley Hewitt Cup as the Central Canadian Junior A champion, earning a berth in the RBC Cup, where Prapavessis was named the Top Defenseman for the tournament.

Prapavessis was a fourth-round selection (#105 overall) of the Dallas Stars in the 2014 NHL Draft.

