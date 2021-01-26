Tyler Sheehy Headed to the American Hockey League

January 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans forward Tyler Sheehy scores against the Rapid City Rush

(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing) Allen Americans forward Tyler Sheehy scores against the Rapid City Rush(Allen Americans, Credit: Rebekah Bing)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), announced today that forward Tyler Sheehy, has been recalled by Minnesota (NHL), and assigned to Iowa (AHL).

The 2019-2020 ECHL Rookie of the year was second on the club in scoring at the time of his departure for the American Hockey League (2 goals and 10 assists).

The resident of Burnsville, MN, was an ECHL All Star last season. He was the Americans lone representative in Wichita, the site of the ECHL All Star Classic.

He finished third overall in the league in scoring last season with 70 points (26 goals and 44 assists).

He played in seven games with the Iowa Wild last season and is still looking for his first AHL point.

The Americans return to action this weekend in West Valley City, Utah to meet the Grizzlies. The team returns home in early February for three games on February 3rd, 5th and 9th. Call 972-912-1000 for TICKETS.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.