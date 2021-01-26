Everblades Sign Forward Marsh

ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager Craig Brush along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced Tuesday that forward Alec Marsh has agreed to terms for the 2020-21 season.

Marsh, 25, will be entering his second year as a professional. This season, he skated with the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League, where he scored two goals and added an assist in four games.

In 2019-20, the 5-foot-11, 187-pound native of Bridgewater, New Jersey began his professional career with the Fayetteville Marksmen of the SPHL, where he played under current Everblades assistant coach Jesse Kallechy and notched 12 goals and 15 assists. Marsh also skated last season with the Worcester Railers and South Carolina Stingrays of the ECHL.

Prior to turning pro, Marsh played hockey at Penn State University. In 132 appearances with the Nittany Lions, Marsh totaled 22 goals and 32 assists.

