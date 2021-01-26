Indy's Christopoulos Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

PRINCETON, N.J. - Billy Christopoulos of the Indy Fuel is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 18-24. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Christopoulos, who signed with Indy on Jan. 14, went 2-1-0 with a 1.65 goals-against and a save percentage of .950 in his first three appearances with the Fuel last week.

The 26-year-old stopped 27 shots in a 3-2 win at Tulsa on Wednesday, made 38 saves in a 2-1 victory over the Oilers on Friday and turned aside 31 shots in a 2-1 loss at Wichita on Sunday.

Last season with Toledo, Christopoulos earned a spot on the ECHL All-Rookie Team after posting a record of 24-3-3 in 30 appearances. He led the league with a .932 save percentage, ranked third with 24 wins and was sixth with a 2.29 goals-against average.

Prior to turning pro, Christopoulos saw action in 93 career games at the Air Force Academy where he went 42-35-11 with eight shutouts, a 2.29 goals-against average and a save percentage of .913.

Runner Up: Jake Paterson, Allen (1-0-0, 0.00 GAA, 1.000 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Matt Greenfield (Kansas City) and Evan Weninger (Wichita).

