Rabbits Weekly

January 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







RECORD WATCH!

Greenville's current nine-game point streak quickly nears franchise record marks. On Friday, the Swamp Rabbits can tie the franchise's longest point streak since its relocation from Johnstown, Pennsylvania in 2010. In both 2010 and 2014, the Road Warriors produced a 10-game point streak from November 24, 2010-December 11, 2010 and November 29, 2014-December 26, 2014.

Including seasons prior to relocation, the longest point streak in franchise history is 12 games set during the 1993-94 season. The Johnstown Chiefs did not lose a game in regulation from December 12, 1993-January 1, 1994 to reign in a (10-0-1-1) record. The longest point streak in Greenville pro hockey history is 11, set by the 1999-00 Greenville Grrrowl.

WHAT'S ON TAP?

Honor your faith during our pregame devotion led by Swamp Rabbits Team Chaplain Jamie Bertolini. Fans will also have access to our special Family Four Pack! Receive four tickets, four hot dogs, four chips and four soft drinks for only $80. Click HERE to take advantage of this special offer!

Say "Happy Birthday" to your favorite mascot in the Upstate! Celebrate Stomper's Birthday with all of his mascot friends at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Chubby from the Charlotte Checkers, Reedy from the Greenville Drive and many more have already RSVP'd and so should you! Click HERE for tickets!

Ever wanted to enjoy a hockey game with your four-legged friend by your side? The chance is yours courtesy of our 10th annual Pucks-N-Paws Night! Rabbits on ice and dogs in the stands - What could be better?! Click HERE for tickets!

COMMUNITY BITS

RABBITS WELCOME k9.5

Based out of Greenville, SC, k9.5 is a foster home based rescue and sanctuary dedicated to helping Great Pyrenees, other giant breeds, senior and special needs canines. With a focus on helping those most often overlooked in shelters due to size, age or need, k9.5 provides the animals with medical, physical, behavioral, and emotional support. From extreme fears to grey muzzles, and wheelchairs to 100lbs plus, k9.5 Rescue is committed to proving that all dogs deserve a chance. Click HERE to learn more!

The Upstate is full of heroes in the community who make an impact every day. The Greenville Swamp Rabbits recognize those who enrich the lives of everyone around them through volunteerism, education, service and more with the Hometown Hero program presented by AB Tree.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.