ECHL Transactions - January 26

January 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 26, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Mason Bergh, F

Indy:

Brandon Fehd, D

Tulsa:

Ryan Smith, F

Griff Jeszka, F

Dino Balsamo, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Tyler Sheehy, F recalled by Iowa

Florida:

Add J.C. Campagna, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve

Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve

Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve

Delete Matt Petgrave, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Michael Neville, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Fort Wayne:

Add Nolan LaPorte, F signed contract

Add Johnny Coughlin, D signed tryout agreement

Add Travis Howe, F signed tryout agreement

Greenville:

Add James Olender, G added as EBUG

Indy:

Delete Taran Kozun, G traded to Rapid City

Orlando:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve

Rapid City:

Add Griffin Luce, D activated from reserve

Delete Gordon Defiel, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List

Tulsa:

Add Matt Lane, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Delete Jack Badini, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim [1/25]

Wichita:

Add Jeremy McKenna, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

Add Gordie Green, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List

