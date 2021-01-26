ECHL Transactions - January 26
January 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 26, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Mason Bergh, F
Indy:
Brandon Fehd, D
Tulsa:
Ryan Smith, F
Griff Jeszka, F
Dino Balsamo, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Tyler Sheehy, F recalled by Iowa
Florida:
Add J.C. Campagna, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Stefan LeBlanc, D activated from reserve
Add Marcus Vela, F activated from reserve
Delete J.C. Campagna, F placed on reserve
Delete Matt Petgrave, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Michael Neville, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Blake Winiecki, F placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Fort Wayne:
Add Nolan LaPorte, F signed contract
Add Johnny Coughlin, D signed tryout agreement
Add Travis Howe, F signed tryout agreement
Greenville:
Add James Olender, G added as EBUG
Indy:
Delete Taran Kozun, G traded to Rapid City
Orlando:
Add Michael Prapavessis, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Michael Prapavessis, D placed on reserve
Rapid City:
Add Griffin Luce, D activated from reserve
Delete Gordon Defiel, G placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Nate Kallen, D placed on Commissioner's Exempt List
Tulsa:
Add Matt Lane, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Delete Jack Badini, F recalled to San Diego by Anaheim [1/25]
Wichita:
Add Jeremy McKenna, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
Add Gordie Green, F activated from Commissioner's Exempt List
