Grizzlies Forward Matthew Boucher Named ECHL Player of the Week

Utah Grizzlies forward Matthew Boucher

PRINCETON, N.J. - Matthew Boucher of the Utah Grizzlies is the *Inglasco* ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 18-24.

Boucher scored one goal and added five assists for six points in three games last week.

The 23-year-old had an assist in a 5-2 loss to Kansas City on Monday, added a pair of assists in a 3-2 win at Rapid City on Saturday and tallied a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Rush on Saturday.

A native of Los Angeles, Boucher is tied for fifth among ECHL rookies with nine points (2g-7a) in eight games this season.

Prior to turning pro, Boucher tallied 60 points (31g-29a) in 57 career games at the University of New Brunswick and had 192 points (96g-96a) in 241 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Blainville-Boisbriand, Drummondville and Quebec.

On behalf of Matthew Boucher, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco , the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 43,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

The Grizzlies host the Allen Americans on January 29th-31st. Tickets for every game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.

