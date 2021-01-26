Americans Weekly

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans return to action this weekend with three games against the Utah Grizzlies. The first games of the season between the two teams. The Americans have the most points in the Western Conference with 20. Allen won both road games last weekend with victories in Kansas City and Tulsa. The team returns home on February 3rd against Wichita.

Last Week's Record: 2-0-0

Overall record: 10-3-0-0 20 Points

-- Last Week's Games --

Saturday, January 23rd, @ Kansas City Mavericks

Score: 2-1 W

Goals: Conner Bleackley (2) Conner Bleackley (3)

Winning Goalie: Justin Kaplemaster (1-0)

Saves: 36

Shots: 37

Sunday, January 24th, @ Tulsa Oilers

Score: 5-0 W

Goals: Kameron Keilly (2), Spencer Asuchak (1), Les Lancaster (3), Nolan Kneen (3), Joshua Lammon (3)

Winning Goalie: Jake Paterson (1-0)

Saves: 24

Shots: 24

-- This Week's Games --

Friday, January 29th, @ Utah Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 pm CST

Location: West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and FloSports Hockey

Saturday, January 30th, @ Utah Grizzlies

Time: 8:10 pm CST

Location: West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and FloSports Hockey

Sunday, January 31st, @ Utah Grizzlies

Time: 2:10 pm CST

Location: West Valley City, Utah

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and FloSports Hockey

-- Team Leaders -

Goals - Jesse Mychan (7)

Assists - Tyler Sheehy (10)

Points -Corey Mackin (13)

Power Play Goals - Corey Mackin (2)

Power Play Assists - Tyler Sheehy (4)

Shorthanded Goals - Josh Lammon (2)

Shorthanded Assists - Josh Lammon, Turner Ottenbreit and Tyler Sheehy (1)

Game Winning Goals - Tyler Sheehy, Jesse Mychan and Les Lancaster (2)

First Goal - Kameron Kielly (2)

Insurance Goals - Samuel Laberge, Spencer Asuchak and Zane Franklin (1)

Penalty Minutes - Zane Franklin (35)

Plus/Minus - Matt Register (+8)

Shots on Goal - Tyler Sheehy (48)

Save Percentage - Jake Paterson (1.000)

Goalie Wins - Jake Paterson and Justin Kaplemaster (1)

Goals-Against Average - Jake Paterson (0.00)

Americans Notables:

Jake Paterson had a 31-save shutout in his return to Allen

The Americans are tied with Indy for the most road wins in the league with six (6-2-0)

Allen is tied with Florida for the second most points in the ECHL with 20.

Corey Mackin is 10th in the ECHL in points with 13 (5 goals and 8 assists)

Zane Franklin is fourth in the ECHL with 35 penalty minutes

Josh Lammon is tied for second in the league with two shorthanded goals

Conner Bleackley is fourth in the ECHL in shooting percentage at 42.9 %

*Joseph Garreffa is tied for the lead in Rookie Points with 13 (6 goals and 7 assists)

*Jake McGrew is tied for the league lead in goals scored by a rookie with six

Les Lancaster and Nolan Kneen are tied for the league lead in Defenseman Goals with 3

Allen is 8-1-0 when scoring first

* In the American Hockey League

Allen Americans Practice and Game Schedule:

Tuesday, January 26th - 11:15 am

Wednesday, January 27th - 11:15 am

Thursday, January 28th - Travel Day to Utah

Friday, January 29th - Game Day Skate - 12:00 pm CST

Allen Americans at Utah Grizzlies 8:10 pm CST

Saturday, January 30th - Game Day Skate - 12:00 pm CST

Allen Americans at Utah Grizzlies 8:10 pm (CST)

Sunday, January 31 - No Morning Skate

Allen Americans at Utah Grizzlies 2:10 pm CST

