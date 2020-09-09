Solar Bears Sign Defenseman Luke McInnis

September 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







Defenseman Luke McInnis with Boston College

(Orlando Solar Bears) Defenseman Luke McInnis with Boston College(Orlando Solar Bears)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has agreed to terms with rookie defenseman Luke McInnis on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have agreed to terms with rookie defenseman Luke McInnis on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2020-21 season.

McInnis, 22, joins the Solar Bears after completing his senior season at Boston College, where the blueliner skated in all 34 of his team's games and recorded 10 points (2g-8a) and 41 penalty minutes.

In 132 career games for the Eagles program, McInnis posted totals of 27 points (5g-22a) and 142 penalty minutes. During the 2017-18 season, he was teammates with current Solar Bears defenseman Kevin Lohan.

McInnis played one season of junior hockey for the Youngstown Phantoms of the United States Hockey League in 2015-16, tallying 28 points (6g-22a) and 68 penalty minutes in 58 games, earning USHL All-Rookie Second Team honors. The Hingham, Mass. native also skated in the 2015 USA Hockey All-American Prospects Game, receiving the game's MVP award.

McInnis is the son of former NHL forward and current Boston College assistant coach Marty McInnis.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.