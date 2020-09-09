Former ECHL Player of the Month Signs with Toledo

Forward Hunter Garlent has agreed to terms with the Toledo Walleye for the 2020-21 season.

Garlent, 25, joins the Walleye for his second professional season after skating last season with the Florida Everblades. He racked up 44 points (17G, 27A) in his 54 games, while ranking third in the ECHL in shootout percentage. Toledo's Troy Loggins was tied for first.

Head Coach Dan Watson describes the 5' 9", 182-pound center as smart and highly talented, with the ability to produce offense.

"Hunter is someone I see playing in all situations because of his intelligence and knack for reading the play. He will be counted on to play big minutes and be one of our go to guys. We are excited that he is a Walleye." Dan Watson, Walleye Head Coach

Before turning pro, Garlent completed his collegiate career at St. Mary's University where he led the team in scoring with 45 points on 12 goals and 33 assists. The Thorold, ON native led St. Mary's in scoring all three of his seasons, accumulating 40 goals and 91 assists for 131 points in just 90 games played.

