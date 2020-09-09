Cyclones Sign Forward Matt McLeod

September 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Cincinnati Cyclones News Release





Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones have signed forward MATT MCLEOD to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2020-21 season.

As a rookie, McLeod spent the 2019-2020 season with the Brampton Beast where he posted eight points over 33 games. The Cyclones acquired McLeod's rights in June from Brampton completing a future considerations trade for Jamie Phillips.

"I am excited to come to a passionate sports city such as Cincinnati," said McLeod. "It will be fun playing in an NHL size building for a team that has seen success on the ice and has a huge fan base. I look forward to giving people something to cheer about again after such crazy times."

The 6'1" North York, Ontario native spent four years at Canisius College prior to turning pro. During his time there he scored 25 points over 124 games while earning AHCA All-American Scholar honors in 2016-2017, 2017-2018, and 2018-2019 and Atlantic Hockey All-Academic Team honors in each of his four years. Matt is one of three McLeod brothers currently playing professional hockey. His brother Michael was a 2016 first round draft pick of the New Jersey Devils while his brother Ryan was an early round pick of the Edmonton Oilers.

"Matt is a pure skater that will immediately upgrade our team speed," said Cyclones head coach Matt Thomas. "His work ethic and attention to detail make him a valuable asset as we continue to build our team. We look forward to adding Matt to the mix as he will be a player that our fans will really appreciate."

Stay tuned all off-season for updates on important events, player signings, promotion and ticketing information and MORE! Call (513) 421-PUCK for tickets and more information, and stay on top of all the latest team updates and information on Facebook, Twitter (@CincyCyclones), and Instagram, along with our website, www.cycloneshockey.com!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.