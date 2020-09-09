Enhanced Allen Americans Brand to Launch on September 9th

ALLEN TX- The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club has enlisted Joe Bosack & Co. to refresh the club's branding prior to the 2020-21 season. The brand was introduced as part of the AllenAmericans.com relaunch on September 9th, 100 days from the projected home opening of the 12th season (#SeasonXIIðºð¸) for the ECHL franchise.

The new set of complementary marks will help diversify the look of the team, and pump new life into merchandising options. This will be accomplished in two phases, beginning September 9th, paired with the launch of the new AllenAmericans.com website, and the second phase being introduced approximately one week following the end of the 2020-21 season. The reason for the two-part introduction is to maximize the impact on the brand, while responsibly phasing out the current logos which are being revamped.

"The Allen Americans Professional Hockey Club has exemplified excellence since our founding in 2009" shared new Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "These new marks help us tell our story and represent our brand in a way that builds on the strength of our powerful "Shield" mark, while also giving more depth to the essence of America (Red, White and Blue), from the look of our new word typography to the symbolism of the four stars in our legacy and roundel marks, nods to each of our four (4) league championships won so far over our first 10 complete seasons. We're blessed to have worked with the top branding firm in sports, Joe Bosack & Co, which has done identity programs for the NHL and for a plethora of pro teams, including the Colorado Avalanche. Everyone who has seen the new marks has loved them and I can't wait to see the new merchandise out and about around the Metroplex."

Lead Designer Joe Bosack shares that "this project was really about strengthening an already strong brand. By simplifying the primary logo we improved legibility in both small digital applications and embroidery while the new word marks add dimension and flexibility at retail. We're thrilled to have been a part of this project and can't wait to see all the great things the Americans do with their new and updated logos."

Phase #1:

The primary logo will not change for the 2020-21 season, since the patches for the game jerseys and replica jerseys were ordered in early 2020.

The new marks will be driven by a set of two new secondary marks; A new Shield and a stand alone Star, which can be paired vertically or horizontally with three different word marks. These can be used in a singular fashion, or together with the secondary logos. Altogether, more than 35 different branding combinations can now be utilized within the clubs branding family, as opposed to a single presentation in the past.

The final piece of Phase #1 will be a Secondary "Star Badge", which introduces a nod of the "Spirit of Texas" with the focus on the Americans' proprietary Star, and four additional smaller stars symbolizing the four (4) league championships in the Americans' 10 full seasons on the ice.

Merchandise with the current SHIELD and EAGLE will be phased out following the 2020-21 season.

Phase #2:

One week following the end of the 2020-21 campaign, a host of new merchandise will be ready to go on sale and new uniforms will be unveiled featuring an updated AMERICANS SHIELD and AMERICANS EAGLE. This will be used as the official PRIMARY and ALTERNATIVE MARK for the Organization.

