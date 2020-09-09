Mavericks Trade Vanderlaan to Reading for Futures

September 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday the club traded forward Mitchell Vanderlaan to the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Vanderlaan was acquired from the South Carolina Stingrays last season for defenseman Neal Goff. In 14 games with KC, Vanderlaan had five points on two goals and three assists.

