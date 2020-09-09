Royals Nab F Vanderlaan from Kansas City for Future Considerations

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals have acquired forward Mitchell Vanderlaan (pronounced: VAN-der-lan) from Kansas City in exchange for future considerations, the club announced Wednesday. Vanderlaan registered seven goals in his 2019-20 rookie campaign (18 pts.) split between South Carolina and Kansas City.

Vanderlaan is the eighth forward to join Reading for the team's 20th anniversary season. The ECHL season is currently slated to begin Dec. 4 with group, flex and season tickets available by visiting royalshockey.com/tickets or by calling 610-898-7825.

2020-21 Roster

Goaltender (1): #40 Luke Peressini

Defensemen (4): #3 Rob Michel, #4 Aaron Titcomb, #6 Garrett Cecere, #58 Dominic Cormier

Forwards (8): #9 Brayden Low, #16 Hayden Hodgson, #21 Frank DiChiara, #27 Luke Stork, #39 Brendan van Riemsdyk, #74 Luke Voltin, #81 Corey Mackin, Mitchell Vanderlaan

The 5-foot-7, 175-lb., left-handed shot graduated from Cornell in 2019. The former Big Red Co-Captain had at least 20 points in three NCAA seasons. Following the completion of his senior campaign, Vanderlaan skated in two AHL contests for Utica. Vanderlaan is a native of Hanwell, New Brunswick.

