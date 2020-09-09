Mavericks Re-Sign Former Kings Draft Pick Matt Schmalz

September 9, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kansas City Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Wednesday the club has re-signed forward Matt Schmalz.

Schmalz, a big-bodied six-foot-six, 225-pound forward from Dunnville, Ontario was a bright spot for the Mavericks last season after being acquired from the Indy Fuel. In 20 games with the Mavs, Schmalz compiled 14 points on six goals and eight assists. For the season, Schmalz had 29 points on 12 goals and 17 assists in 42 games with KC, Indy and Worcester Railers. In 149 career ECHL games, Schmalz has 91 points on 44 goals and 47 assists.

"He can be a thoroughbred in the ECHL," Mavericks Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Tad O'Had said, "We are expecting big things from him this season. He's got a high hockey IQ, deadly shot and be a threat on the ice at all times."

Schmalz was a fifth round pick (#134 overall) in the 2015 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings. In three games with the AHL's Ontario Reign in 2016, Schmalz had a goal and an assist in three games.

The ECHL announced a targeted start date of the 2020-21 regular season of December 4, 2020. Reserve your season tickets now by visiting kcmavericks.com or calling 816-252-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from September 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.