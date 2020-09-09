All New AllenAmericans.com to Launch on September 9th

ALLEN TX. - The Allen Americans will relaunch the team's official website, AllenAmericans.com at Noon, CT on September 9th, 100 days from the projected home opening of the 12th season for the ECHL franchise.

The new website, designed by Frisco's Atomic Design & Consulting, provides fans an immersive experience, bringing them inside the Americans' Organization like never before, combining new daily original content and streamlined e-commerce platforms.

"Our most important line of communication with our fans is AllenAmericans.com" shares Team President | Alternate Governor Mike Waddell. "Our partnership with Atomic Design & Consulting has been essential in examining all aspects of our digital organization and our new website will set the bar high for other teams to follow. Our fans will be truly engaged like never before, 24/7/365, and that ideation will only increase in the years to come."

The Design Lead for the project is Kamen Kessler, Allen's Manager, Digital Content | Information Technology, who adds that "The redesign of the AllenAmericans.com was a project we took on to help streamline the customer experience with the Allen Americans. Aligning it with the branding update felt like the perfect combination to present to fans, especially during the extended offseason. We put a lot of effort into designing a site that connects with our fans, and brings substantial, year-round value to our partners. This design has hit these targets and elevated our digital footprint to an all new level."

"Atomic Design & Consulting has always delivered a powerful digital experience for our favorite hockey team" says Atomic Design & Consulting's Chris Bingham, the lead designer for the new digital hub. "The ECHL has recognized our hard work with two "Best Website" awards over the years, but we're always striving for better. We've rebuilt the entire site from the ground up to make sure we're delivering the best content, the information you want, and the experience you deserve whether you're at home or at the game, shopping on our new webstore, or engaging with our online auctions. ."

AllenAmericans.com will serve as the epicenter of the organization's digital universe, with a host of new features designed to provide an all-inclusive hub of club information.

