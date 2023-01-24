Solar Bears Announce Return of Goaltender Garret Sparks

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the return of goaltender Garret Sparks, who agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract with the Hockey Club on Tuesday.

Sparks, 29, spent the 2021-22 season under contract with the Los Angeles Kings, playing the bulk of the time with the Club's American Hockey League Affiliate, Ontario Reign. He went 5-5-0-0 with a 3.25 goals-against average (GAA) and a .896 save percentage (SV%).

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound goaltender has played the entirety of his ECHL career with the Solar Bears over parts of four seasons from 2013-2020, appearing in 53 games and owning a record of 30-14-3 with six shutouts, a 2.09 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage. During the 2014-15 season, Sparks' .936 save percentage led the entire ECHL and set an ECHL Solar Bears single-season record.

Sparks was the second Solar Bears player to reach the NHL when he made his debut with the Toronto Maple Leafs on November 30th, 2015, blanking the Edmonton Oilers 3-0, becoming the first goaltender in Maple Leafs history to earn a shutout in their NHL debut. Sparks has appeared in 40 NHL games, posting a record of 15-18-2, a 3.06 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage.

Sparks has spent the bulk of his pro career in the AHL, going 98-57-13 in 175 career appearances with 17 shutouts, a 2.34 goals-against average and a .921 save percentage. During the 2017-18 season, Sparks was named to the league's First All-Star Team and selected as the Aldege Bastien Memorial Award recipient as the league's best goaltender during the regular season while leading the AHL in wins (31), goals-against average (1.79) and save percentage (.936) before helping lead the Marlies to the Calder Cup championship.

Prior to turning pro, the Elmhurst, Ill. native played major junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League with the Guelph Storm, where he went 71-48-9 in 138 appearances with 12 shutouts, a 2.97 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

The American has also represented his country on the international stage, serving as the third netminder for the United States squad at the 2013 IIHF World Junior Championship in Russia, winning gold.

Sparks was a seventh-round selection (#190 overall) of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears host the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday, January 26 at 7:00 p.m for another Thirsty Thursday. Sunday, the Solar Bears host the Atlanta Gladiators at 3:00 p.m. This is a rescheduled game due to a postponement due to Hurricane Nicole.

