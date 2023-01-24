Stingrays Honor Military History in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, in conjunction with Campers Inn RV and Atlantic Bedding & Furniture, hosted their annual Military Appreciation Night this past Saturday, January 14th, to give back to local active and retired members of the military.

The Charleston region contains the largest military presence in South Carolina, housing over 100 units spanning all branches of the military.

As part of this significant night, the team wore specialty Military Appreciation jerseys that were auctioned off throughout the game. Through the auction and support from partners, the Stingrays donated $10,000 to the Palmetto Military Support Group whose mission is to sustain and promote understanding of the missions and issues that affect members of the Charleston area military and Federal community.

"Our partnership with the Stingrays has gone farther than we could have imagined in supporting our local Charleston military," said Palmetto State Military Group President Judi Hughes. "It was cool to see the PMSG logo on the specialty-designed jerseys that the team wore. It was even better that we were able to raise funds through the jersey auction. We want to spread the word about how PMSG connects our diverse military and our amazing community."

With the assistance of local businesses, the Stingrays donated over 1,000 tickets to various military organizations and groups including Joint Base Charleston, Ralph H Johnson Veterans Affairs Medical Center, The Citadel, and the Coast Guard.

Other aspects of the night included the presenting of colors by Joint Base Charleston and honoring husband and wife, First Class Derik Hemingway and Major Jamie Hemingway of the Army National Guard, as the Hometown Hero of the game.

Additionally, the Stingrays have partnered with VetTix for the remainder of the season to donate tickets back to local members of the military. To find out more about VetTix and how you can take advantage of these donations, visit www.vettix.org.

The Stingrays return to action this Wednesday, January 25th as they head to Estero, FL to take on the Florida Everblades for the first of three contests at Hertz Arena.

