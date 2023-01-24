Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report January 24
January 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa heads to Allen for games Friday and Saturday, host Americans Sunday
OVERALL RECORD: 12-17-6-1
LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0
STANDINGS: Seventh in Mountain
FAST FACTS
-Blake McLaughlin scored his first goal as an Oiler, a game-winning goal on Jan. 21
. Max Golod has six points (2G, 4A) in his last five games.
. Justin Bean has three assists in his last two games.
. Tyler Poulsen has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four games
. Mike McKee has two assists in his last two games
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are 6-3-0-1 when leading after one period
. The Oilers are 6-4-1-0 on Saturdays
. Tulsa is 6-1-0-0 when allowing two or less goals
. The Oilers are 7-7-1-1 when scoring the first goal
. Neither Utah nor Tulsa scored a power-play goal in last weekend's three-game set
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, Jan. 20 vs Utah - The BOK Center
ú Utah won 1-0
ú Trent Miner made 35 saves in his second ECHL shutout this season
ú Tulsa outshot Utah 35-31
ú Colten Ellis stopped 30 of 31 shots
ú Neither team scored on the power play
ú Dylan Fitze scored the lone goal
Saturday, Jan. 21 vs Utah - The BOK Center
ú The Oilers won 5-2
ú The Oilers scored on the first two shots of the game
ú Tulsa out shot Utah 38-19
ú Max Golod finished with three assists
ú Blake McLaughlin scored his first ECHL goal
Sunday, Jan. 22 vs Utah - The BOK Center
ú Utah won 4-1
ú The Oilers scored in the opening two minutes for the second straight game
ú Oilers outshot Utah 45-23
ú Trent Miner stopped 44 of 45 shots
ú Jordan Martel finished with two assists
ú Trent Miner earned first-star honors in his second start of the weekend
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, Jan. 27 at Allen - CUTEC - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28 at Allen - CUTEC - 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29 vs Allen - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 28- Eddie Matsushima
GOALS: 17- Eddie Matsushima
ASSISTS: 20 - Max Golod
PLUS/MINUS: +3 - Eddie Matsushima
PIMS: 43 - Alex Kromm
PP GOALS: 2- Eddie Matsushima
SH GOALS: 3 -Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 5- Eddie Matsushima
SHOTS: 117 - Max Golod
WINS: 9- Colten Ellis
GAA: 3.15- Gage Alexander
SAVE %: .893 - Colten Ellis
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 20/140 (14.3%)
Last Week - 0/15 (0%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -122/160 (76.3%)
Last Week - 13/13(100%)
TRANSACTIONS
Forward Tag Bertuzzi acquired from Norfolk Admirals in exchange for forward Jimmy Soper
