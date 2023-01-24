Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report January 24

January 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







Tulsa heads to Allen for games Friday and Saturday, host Americans Sunday

OVERALL RECORD: 12-17-6-1

LAST WEEK: 1-2-0-0

STANDINGS: Seventh in Mountain

FAST FACTS

-Blake McLaughlin scored his first goal as an Oiler, a game-winning goal on Jan. 21

. Max Golod has six points (2G, 4A) in his last five games.

. Justin Bean has three assists in his last two games.

. Tyler Poulsen has three points (1G, 2A) in his last four games

. Mike McKee has two assists in his last two games

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 6-3-0-1 when leading after one period

. The Oilers are 6-4-1-0 on Saturdays

. Tulsa is 6-1-0-0 when allowing two or less goals

. The Oilers are 7-7-1-1 when scoring the first goal

. Neither Utah nor Tulsa scored a power-play goal in last weekend's three-game set

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 20 vs Utah - The BOK Center

ú Utah won 1-0

ú Trent Miner made 35 saves in his second ECHL shutout this season

ú Tulsa outshot Utah 35-31

ú Colten Ellis stopped 30 of 31 shots

ú Neither team scored on the power play

ú Dylan Fitze scored the lone goal

Saturday, Jan. 21 vs Utah - The BOK Center

ú The Oilers won 5-2

ú The Oilers scored on the first two shots of the game

ú Tulsa out shot Utah 38-19

ú Max Golod finished with three assists

ú Blake McLaughlin scored his first ECHL goal

Sunday, Jan. 22 vs Utah - The BOK Center

ú Utah won 4-1

ú The Oilers scored in the opening two minutes for the second straight game

ú Oilers outshot Utah 45-23

ú Trent Miner stopped 44 of 45 shots

ú Jordan Martel finished with two assists

ú Trent Miner earned first-star honors in his second start of the weekend

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 27 at Allen - CUTEC - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28 at Allen - CUTEC - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29 vs Allen - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 28- Eddie Matsushima

GOALS: 17- Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 20 - Max Golod

PLUS/MINUS: +3 - Eddie Matsushima

PIMS: 43 - Alex Kromm

PP GOALS: 2- Eddie Matsushima

SH GOALS: 3 -Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 5- Eddie Matsushima

SHOTS: 117 - Max Golod

WINS: 9- Colten Ellis

GAA: 3.15- Gage Alexander

SAVE %: .893 - Colten Ellis

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 20/140 (14.3%)

Last Week - 0/15 (0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -122/160 (76.3%)

Last Week - 13/13(100%)

TRANSACTIONS

Forward Tag Bertuzzi acquired from Norfolk Admirals in exchange for forward Jimmy Soper

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 24, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.