ECHL Transactions - January 24
January 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 24, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Max Milosek, G
Iowa:
Joe Widmar, F
Trois-Rivières:
Olivier Ouellet, F
Tulsa:
Dylan Sadowy, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve
Add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve
Delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve
Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Tim Davison, D activated from Injured Reserve
Add Michael Turner, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve
Delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve
Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)
Florida:
Add Zach Uens, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve
Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve
Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Iowa:
Add Ted McGeen, F signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Neil Robinson, F added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)
Delete Neil Robinson, F placed on reserve
Newfoundland:
Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Manitoba
Norfolk:
Add Sam Hu, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Jimmy Soper, F suspended by team
Orlando:
Add Garret Sparks, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/23]
Rapid City:
Add Colton Leiter, D activated from reserve
Delete Brett Gravelle, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Kaden Fulcher, G returned from loan to Syracuse
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Darion Hanson, G activated from reserve
Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve
Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F traded to Norfolk
Trois-Rivières:
Add William Lavalliere, G signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Francis Marotte, G placed on bereavement/family leave
Delete Philippe Bureau-Blais, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Tulsa:
Add Brennan Blaszczak, F added to active roster (claimed from Kalamazoo)
Worcester:
Add Joey Spagnoli, G added as EBUG
Delete Henrik Tikkanen, G recalled by Bridgeport
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 24, 2023
- Oilers Sign Brennan Blaszczak, Release Dylan Sadowy - Tulsa Oilers
- ECHL Transactions - January 24 - ECHL
- Trent Miner Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Utah's Miner Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Thunder Weekly, January 24 - Wichita Thunder
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report January 24 - Tulsa Oilers
- Stingrays Honor Military History in the Lowcountry - South Carolina Stingrays
- Solar Bears Announce Return of Goaltender Garret Sparks - Orlando Solar Bears
- Florida's Pendenza Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.