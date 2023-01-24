ECHL Transactions - January 24

January 24, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 24, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Max Milosek, G

Iowa:

Joe Widmar, F

Trois-Rivières:

Olivier Ouellet, F

Tulsa:

Dylan Sadowy, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve

Add Gavin Gould, F activated from reserve

Delete Justin Young, F placed on reserve

Delete Dalton Skelly, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Tim Davison, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Michael Turner, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Malcolm Hayes, D placed on reserve

Delete Zach Yoder, D placed on reserve

Delete Alex Sakellaropoulos, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/12)

Florida:

Add Zach Uens, D assigned from Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Add Levko Koper, F activated from reserve

Delete Austin Crossley, D placed on reserve

Delete Stefan LeBlanc, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Iowa:

Add Ted McGeen, F signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Neil Robinson, F added to active roster (claimed from Fort Wayne)

Delete Neil Robinson, F placed on reserve

Newfoundland:

Add Isaac Johnson, F assigned by Manitoba

Norfolk:

Add Sam Hu, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Jimmy Soper, F suspended by team

Orlando:

Add Garret Sparks, G signed contract, added to active roster [1/23]

Rapid City:

Add Colton Leiter, D activated from reserve

Delete Brett Gravelle, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Kaden Fulcher, G returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Brent Pedersen, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Darion Hanson, G activated from reserve

Delete Isaiah Saville, G placed on reserve

Delete Darian Skeoch, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F traded to Norfolk

Trois-Rivières:

Add William Lavalliere, G signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Francis Marotte, G placed on bereavement/family leave

Delete Philippe Bureau-Blais, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Tulsa:

Add Brennan Blaszczak, F added to active roster (claimed from Kalamazoo)

Worcester:

Add Joey Spagnoli, G added as EBUG

Delete Henrik Tikkanen, G recalled by Bridgeport

