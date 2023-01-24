Utah's Miner Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

Utah Grizzlies goaltender Trent Miner

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Trent Miner of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 16-22. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Miner went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.67 goals-against average and a save percentage of .984 in three appearances last week.

The 21-year-old made 46 saves in a 4-1 win against Idaho on Monday, stopped all 35 shots he faced in a 1-0 victory at Tulsa on Friday and turned aside 44 shots in a 4-1 win over the Oilers on Sunday.

Under a National Hockey League contract with Colorado, Miner is 6-10-1 in 18 appearances for Utah this season with two shutouts, a 2.94 goals-against average and a save percentage of .915.

A native of Souris, Manitoba, Miner has appeared in 46 career games for the Grizzlies going 22-22-1 with nine shutouts, a 2.81 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912. He has also appeared in 11 career games for Colorado of the American Hockey League.

Prior to turning pro, Miner appeared in 84 career games with Vancouver of the Western Hockey League where he went 48-24-4 with eight shutouts, a 2.49 goals-against average and a save percentage of .910.

Runners-Up: John Lethemon, Toledo (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .973 save pct.) and Strauss Mann, Wichita (2-0-0, 1.01 GAA, .972 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Zach Driscoll (Indy), Nolan Maier (Reading) and Brad Barone (Wheeling).

