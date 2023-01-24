Thunder Weekly, January 24

Wichita Thunder exchange congratulations along the bench

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a five-game homestand this past weekend. Get caught up on the team with this edition of Thunder Weekly, presented by BC Construction and Remodeling.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES -

Friday, January 20

Allen at Wichita, 3-1 W

Saturday, January 21

Kansas City at Wichita, 7-1 W

THIS WEEK'S GAMES - (All times are Central)

Wednesday, January 25

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Friday, January 27

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday, January 28

Wichita at Idaho, 8:10 p.m.

**All games can be heard on Mixlr by searching Field Pass Hockey or on your smart phone with The Field Pass Hockey App. Watch every game live on FloHockey**

**Join Matthew Harding before every home game for the Field Pass Hockey Pregame Show. The show starts at 6:40 p.m. for home games and 3:40 on Sunday**

WICHITA

HOME: 16-6-2-0

AWAY: 7-7-1-0

OVERALL: 23-13-3-0

Last 10: 6-3-1-0

Streak: 3-0-0-0

Rank: 2nd, Mountain Division, 49 points, .628 winning %

TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Brayden Watts, 21

Assists: Brayden Watts, 31

Points: Brayden Watts, 52

+/-: Brayden Watts, Cole MacDonald, +12

PIM: Mark Liwiski, 79

MILESTONES - Head Coach Bruce Ramsay is nearing another big milestone. He's just three wins away from reaching 500 in his pro career.

LEADERBOARD - Brayden Watts broke a small goal-scoring slump on Saturday night. He tallied two goals and an assist. It was his first time scoring since January 6. Watts is second in the league with 21 goals and second with 52 points. He is also tied for first in power play assists (18) and second in power play points (23). Watts is tied for first with six game-winning goals.

SIX - Jay Dickman has a goal and an assist in three-straight games, assists in four-straight, goals in five of his last six and extended his point-streak to six.

CAREER HIGH - Cole MacDonald has four assists in his last three games. He is third for defenseman with 24 assists, fourth for defenseman with 28 points, first in power play assists for defenseman with 17 and first for defenseman with 20 power play points.

BUCKEYE - Quinn Preston has a goal and an assist in back-to-back games. He has five points over his last three. Preston moved into seventh in the rookie scoring race with 34 points.

TRICK OR TREAT - Timur Ibragimov had a career-high four points on Saturday. He tallied his first pro hat trick and added an assist in the second. The second-year forward from St. Petersburg, Russia has nine points so far this month (3g, 6a).

NETMINDING - Strauss Mann has won his last three starts. He is fourth in goals-against (2.38) and tied for first in save percentage (.936). Mann went 2-0-0 last week with a 1.00 goals-against average and .972 save percentage.

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is fifth in minutes played (1381) and fourth in saves (755)...Michal Stinil is third in scoring with 48 points, first in power play assists (18) and first in power play points (24)...Mark Liwiski is second for rookies with 79 penalty minutes...Wichita is 16-2-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 6-3-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 10-5-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 18-9-3 when being outshot by its opponent...

