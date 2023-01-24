Oilers Sign Brennan Blaszczak, Release Dylan Sadowy

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Tuesday the signing of Brennan Blaszczak and the release of forward Dylan Sadowy

Blaszczak, 26, reunites with former teammate and 2023 ECHL All-Star Eddie Matsusihima after being acquired via waivers. Blaszczak registered three points (2G, 1A) and a +5 rating in six games with Kalamazoo earlier this season, while also appearing in two games with Savannah.

The Las Vegas, Nevada native compiled 58 points (37G, 21A) in 82 SPHL games with Pensacola, winning the 2020-21 title in the process. The left-handed shot captained the Ice Flyers in 2021-22, scoring 31 goals in just 45 games.

Prior to his pro career, the 6'0, 194 lbs. forward played four seasons at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks. Blaszczak also logged 70 points (41G, 29A) in 114 NAHL games with Springfield.

Sadowy, 26, was in his second season in Tulsa, registering 14 points (6G, 8A) in 30 games with the Oilers this campaign.

The Oilers head down to the Lone Star State on Friday, Jan. 27 at 7:05 p.m. to square off against the Allen Americans at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

