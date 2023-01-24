Florida's Pendenza Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Joe Pendenza of the Florida Everblades

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Joe Pendenza of the Florida Everblades is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 16-23.

Pendenza scored three goals and added four assists for seven points in three games last week.

The 32-year-old had four points (1g-3a) in a 9-4 win against Savannah on Friday and scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-2 victory over the Ghost Pirates on Saturday.

A native of Wilmington, Massachusetts, Pendenza has 36 points (13g-23a) in 35 games with the Everblades this season.

Pendenza has tallied 228 points (94g-134a) in 262 career ECHL games with Florida, Idaho, Manchester and Cincinnati while adding 76 points (34g-42a) in 255 career games in the American Hockey League with Milwaukee and Cleveland.

Prior to turning pro, Pendenza posted 110 points (49g-61a) in 152 career games at UMass-Lowell.

On behalf of Joe Pendenza, a case of pucks will be donated to a Florida youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runner-Up: Mitchell Heard, Toledo (3 gp, 1g, 6a, 7 pts.).

Also Nominated: Kohen Olischefski (Cincinnati), Tanner Eberle (Greenville), Christopher Brown (Jacksonville), Pascal Laberge (Kansas City), Mason Millman (Reading), Carter Turnbull (South Carolina), Cedric Montminy (Trois-Rivières) and Davis Bunz (Wheeling).

