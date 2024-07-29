Solar Bears Add Rookie Goaltender Alexis Gravel

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today goaltender Alexis Gravel has agreed to terms on an ECHL Standard Player Contract for the 2024-25 season.

Gravel, 24, spent the 2023-24 season at University of Quebec-Trois-Rivières (USports) posting a 15-6-0-3 record with a 1.87 goals against average (GAA) and .935 save percentage (SV%), the third highest in all of USports.

In 53 regular season games over three seasons at University of Quebec-Trois-Rivières, the Val-des-Sources, Quebec native posted a 38-11-1 record with eight shutouts.

Gravel was a large contributor to his teams' 2021-22 University Cup Championship. In three games, the 6-foot-3, 218-pound netminder posted a 3-0 record, with a 1.86 GAA and a .950 SV%, earning him the Most Valuable Player award and USports University Cup All-Star Team honors.

Prior to his college playing career, Gravel played five seasons in the Quebec Maritime Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) for the Halifax Mooseheads, leading them to the Memorial Cup Tournament during the 2018-19 season. In the tournament, Gravel was named Memorial Cup Most Outstanding Goaltender and placed on the First All-Star Team. Gravel posted 33 wins during the 2018-19 regular season and recorded the fifth-best save percentage (.913) in all of the QMJHL.

Internationally, Gravel represented Team Canada at the Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (now Hlinka Gretzky Cup) prior to the 2017-18 season and took home the Gold Medal.

Alexis' father, François, was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens in the third round, 58th overall, in the 1987 NHL Draft and appeared in 52 American Hockey League games from 1987-1991.

Solar Bears 2024 Preseason Roster:

Forwards: Tyler Bird, Alex Frye

Defensemen:

Goaltenders: Alexis Gravel

The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, are proud to welcome their parent club to the AdventHealth Rink at Kia Center when the Lightning host the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers in NHL Preseason action on Wednesday, September 25 at 7:00 p.m.

