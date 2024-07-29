AHL Hockey Returns to Xtream Arena October 3

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Wild will oppose the Rockford IceHogs in an AHL preseason contest at Xtream Arena on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 7:00 p.m., a chance to watch the Minnesota Wild's top affiliate square off against the best prospects for the Chicago Blackhawks.

Tickets are $15 in the arena bowl and children are free with the purchase of an adult ticket (high school age or younger).

Heartlanders season ticket holders and Iowa Wild season ticket holders attending the game are invited to a postgame autograph session!

Tickets available for October 3 here

Additionally, fans can RSVP for the Wild on Wheels Tour, coming to Xtream Arena on Thursday, Sept. 12 from 5-8 p.m., by visiting this link.

The Iowa Heartlanders are proud ECHL affiliates of the Minnesota Wild and Iowa Wild. Players enter the Minnesota Wild system through the Heartlanders at the "Double-A" Level before earning call-ups to the Iowa Wild and Minnesota Wild.

Join the fun at Xtream Arena in the 2024-25 season

You may have heard we made some big news in our final game of the 2023-24 season - our first-ever sellout in team history! That game featured a pre-game tailgate and fireworks (literally and figuratively) inside Xtream Arena, and we are going to recreate that high-energy, 5-star fan experience at 5 specific games during the 2024-25 season. Join the fun of those 5 experiences by purchasing our new 5-Star Ticket Package.

Full-season tickets are currently on sale, and deposits can be placed for 18-game plans, group outings, birthday parties, suites and the United Iowa Financial Party Plaza. Call 319-855-1775 to discuss options, or visit this link to make your plans for the 2024-25 season!

Stay tuned to Iowa Heartlanders social media (@goheartlanders) for upcoming theme night announcements and promotional calendar updates. Sign up here to be notified by text message for team news and updates ahead of the start of the 2024-25 season.

