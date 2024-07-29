Ghost Pirates Sign Ross Armour

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates announced Monday the club has signed forward Ross Armour to an ECHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Armour, 26, completed his first professional season in 2023-24, appearing in 44 games and generating 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists). His 0.80 point/game ratio ranked second on the Ghost Pirates among players who played 40-plus games.

"We targeted Ross right away to come back," Ghost Pirates Head Coach Jared Staal said. "We heard nothing but great things about him on and off the ice. When talking with him, he's a big character guy who really wants to get better. He fits what we want to do here in Savannah and we want to help him to continue to grow."

The Trail, BC, native's 25 assists ranked third on Savannah's roster despite missing 28 games due to injury. His overall production primarily came from even-strength situations; 32 points occurred at 5-on-5 or 4-on-4, tying a team lead.

"I would say being consistent is so crucial in this league as every day is a grind and you can't afford to take a night off," Armour said. "Especially in our conference, it's such tight competition so you need to be showing up each day to be successful."

Armour joins Logan Drevitch as Savannah's announced signings so far, marking two of the Ghost Pirates' top forwards back under contract.

"I'm really excited to be headed back to Savannah with Logan," Armour said. "The city itself is so nice and has so much to offer for us players ... the support we get from the fans is amazing. Having that familiarity with Logan coming back is awesome; he's a great player and we found some success playing together, so I'm super excited for the season to get going."

