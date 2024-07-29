Admirals Announce 2024-25 Promotional Schedule

Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Winnipeg Jets and Manitoba Moose, announced their promotional schedule for the 2024-25 season on Monday afternoon.

This season will feature 18 promotional nights, including the return of the City Series. Giveaways will be announced at a later dates.

The Admirals will be hosting Hockey Happy Hour this season for 11 games. More information and details will also be announced at a later date.

"These promotional nights are integral to our season," said Becca Robinson, Admirals Director of Marketing. "We put a lot of thought into the schedule to ensure we have a variety of promotional and theme nights that appeal to fans of all ages and demographics. This season, we are introducing a number of new promotional nights that we hope will elevate our overall game experience. From the fan-favorite nights such as Teddy Bear Toss and City Series, to new ones such as Blackout (Black Friday), we hope these promotions will elevate our overall game experience for returning and new fans alike."

NOTE: Dates, opponents, and promotions are also subject to change.

Opening Night - October 18

The Admirals open the 2024-25 season at home against the Adirondack Thunder in a rematch of the 2024 North Division Semifinals.

Military Appreciation Night - November 16

The Admirals will honor the brave service men and women who are currently sacrificing/have sacrificed themselves to serve our country.

Unions & Trades Night - November 20

Join the Admirals for Union & Trades Night as we recognize the deep roots of Union Members and Trade Workers in our community, and thank them for serving Hampton Roads.

Black Out (Black Friday) - November 29

Get your glow on and score some big deals as the Admirals face the Maine Mariners on our Black Friday celebration night.

Portsmouth City Series - December 14

The highly-anticipated return of the City Series kicks off with the city of Portsmouth. The Admirals will rebrand as the Portsmouth Admirals with specialty jerseys that will be available for auction following the game.

Scout Night - December 15

The Admirals will welcome all local Boys and Girls Scout's from across Virginia for a Sunday afternoon matchup against Cincinnati.

Teddy Bear Toss - December 21

Bring your teddy bears to the game and toss them onto the ice after the Admirals' first goal. The bears will be donated to children at local hospitals around the Hampton Roads area.

Teachers & Educators Night - January 3

Help us celebrate our local teachers and educators for a fun night at the Admirals game against the Wheeling Nailers.

Mascot Mania - January 4

January 4 is all about Salty and the mascots throughout the Hampton Roads community. Come hang out with Salty and others as the Admirals face the Nailers.

Newport News City Series - January 18

The City Series shifts to Newport News on January 18 as the Admirals will honor the city of Newport News.

Admirals Fight Cancer - February 1

The Admirals will honor those who have had their lives affected by cancer on February 1 against the South Carolina Stingrays.

Salute To Service Night - February 21

The Admirals will dedicate the evening to all the brave men and women who have served our country in the Armed Forces.

Yorktown City Series - February 22

For the first time, the city of Yorktown joins the City Series. The Admirals will honor the city of Yorktown on February 22 as they face the Maine Mariners.

Guns and Hoses - March 8

The Guns and Hoses game returns on March 8 as the Norfolk policemen take on the firemen before the Admirals face-off later in the evening against the Florida Everblades.

STEM Night - March 28

Learn all about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics for the first-annual STEM Night on March 28.

Chesapeake City Series - March 29

Chesapeake, it's your turn! The Admirals will rebrand as the Chesapeake Admirals on March 29 against the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

Virginia Beach City Series - April 11

The 2024-25 City Series concludes as the city of Virginia Beach is honored when the Admirals take on the South Carolina Stingrays.

Fan Appreciation Night - April 12

The Admirals will honor their fans during the final game of the regular season when the square off against South Carolina.

Season Tickets for the 2024-25 season are ON SALE NOW! The Admirals will open the 2024-25 season at Norfolk Scope on October 18 against the Adirondack Thunder. To inquire about ticket packages for the 2024-25 season, call 757.640.1212.

