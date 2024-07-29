Atlanta Acquires Versatile Forward Tyler Drevitch

July 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced today that the club has acquired and signed forward Tyler Drevitch from the Maine Mariners, in exchange for the rights to defenseman Jake Willets and a future consideration.

As a member of the Mariners this past season, Drevitch posted 28 points (10g-18a) in 70 games played. Elsewhere in the ECHL, the 28-year-old forward has appeared in 155 combined games with the Wheeling Nailers and Wichita Thunder, recording 48 points (27g-21a).

"I'm thrilled and eager to be a Gladiator," Tyler Drevitch said. "To be a part of the organization and it's community is humbling, and I look forward to pulling the Gladiator jersey over my head."

Prior to turning pro, the Middleborough, Massachusetts native played four seasons at Merrimack College, adding 16 points (9g-7a) in 94 games. During his final two seasons as a Warrior, the left-shot forward played alongside his brother, Logan, who is now a third-year member of the Savannah Ghost Pirates.

"Drevy [Tyler Drevitch] adds some veteran leadership on and off the ice," Derek Nesbitt said. "He brings a lot of energy and versatility to the lineup. He's truly a great asset to our group, and I believe he will become a fan favorite quickly."

Willets, 24, first joined Atlanta last March, alongside Carson Denomie, serving as the return for the Gladiators trading then captain, Jacob Graves, to the Toledo Walleye. In 12 games with Atlanta following the trade, the right-shot defenseman tallied three assists.

Tyler Drevitch joins Dylan Carabia, Ryan Cranford, Eric Neiley, Michael Marchesan, Blake Murray, Jackson Pierson, and Derek Topatigh as players that have officially signed with the Gladiators for 2024-25.

The 2024-25 season begins on Saturday, October 19th, at Gas South Arena, against the out-of-division Indy Fuel at 7 p.m.

