Mariners Acquire Jake Willets from Atlanta

July 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Jake Willets with the Atlanta Gladiators

(Maine Mariners) Jake Willets with the Atlanta Gladiators(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners and Atlanta Gladiators announced a trade on Monday. Maine acquired defenseman Jake Willets along with a future consideration from Atlanta in exchange for the rights to forward Tyler Drevitch.

Willets, 24, began last season with the Toledo Walleye, after breaking into the pros with them at the end of 2022-23. He burst onto the scene with the Walleye, scoring goals in each of his first two professional games. On March 11th, 2024, he was traded to Atlanta in a multi-player deal. Between the two teams, Willets skated in 51 games in 2023-24, putting up 12 points (2 goals, 10 assists).

The Erie, MI-born blue liner played for two NCAA DI programs prior to his professional career. Starting at Ferris State University in 2019-20, he had a standout freshman season, posting 22 points in 35 games, including 19 assists. As a result, he was named to the WCHA All-Rookie Team. After a second year at Ferris State, Willets transferred to Lake Superior State for his junior and senior seasons.

Tyler Drevitch will join his fourth ECHL team. Last season for the Mariners, he played 70 games, registered 28 points, and accumulated 109 penalty minutes.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for packages or group tickets at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available in September.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.