Xander Lamppa Returns to Mariners

July 29, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release









Maine Mariners forward Xander Lamppa

(Maine Mariners) Maine Mariners forward Xander Lamppa(Maine Mariners)

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners announced the re-signing of forward Xander Lamppa on Monday. Lamppa originally joined the Mariners last March after finishing his collegiate career with Penn State University.

The 24-year-old Lamppa signed with the Mariners in mid-March and made his professional debut against the Adirondack Thunder on March 15th at the Cross Insurance Arena. Three games later, he scored his first pro goal when he found the net against the Newfoundland Growlers on March 22nd. In 16 regular season games for Maine, Lamppa scored three goals and added five assists. He pitched in two more helpers while playing in all seven playoff games against the Thunder.

Lamppa, a native of Rochester, MN, began his junior career in nearby Austin, MN for the North American Hockey League's Austin Bruins in 2017-18. After two seasons with the Waterloo Black Hawks of the United States Hockey League, he joined Penn State's program in 2020. Over four years with the Nittany Lions, he skated in 114 games, and posted 45 points (12 goals, 33 assists).

"The guys, the coaches, everyone in the organization was extremely friendly and supportive," said Lamppa about his experience in Maine. "The fans, the rink, the facility, the housing. I liked it all and I feel like I'd be missing out if I didn't come back."

Lamppa joins his former Penn State teammate Christian Berger on the roster. The defenseman and outgoing Nittany Lions captain signed with the Mariners last week.

The Mariners 2024-25 season presented by Hannaford to Go, begins on Friday, October 18th with the Home Opener against the Wheeling Nailers at 7:15 PM, presented by Evergreen Credit Union. The full schedule can be viewed here. Full and half season packages plus 12-game plans and discounted group tickets are on sale now by calling 833-GO-MAINE or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free St. in Portland. Fans can also fill out an inquiry form for packages or group tickets at MarinersOfMaine.com, and a Mariners staff member will reach out. Single game tickets will be available in September.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.